Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Sept. 7

DISORDERLY: At 5:14 p.m. officers were dispatched to the intersection of Russ Road and Oxford Drive in reference to an assault. The female victim said while she was walking with her friend and the friend’s two children, a black pickup truck pulled up next to them. A male and female exited the vehicle and the female struck the victim. The friend recorded the interaction with her cell phone. In the video, officers were unable to see the female strike the victim, but they could hear what sounded like the hit. Contact was made with the male and female, and they stated they were flagged down because the victim was yelling at them. They advised that when they got out, the victim had shoved the female multiple times and struck her in the neck. Due to conflicting statements, both the victim and female did not want to press charges.

EDP: At 11:23 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Benden Way in reference to an emotionally disturbed person. Upon arrival, officers heard Brandon Williams inside his residence yelling and crying. While talking to Williams and his roommate, he began yelling he did not want to go to jail and started gathering clothes. Officers were advised he was upset because his boyfriend hasn’t texted him back all day and believed they had broken up. While trying to calm him, Williams began throwing things at the wall and floors, and he also started slapping himself and shoving his hand in his mouth. He also grabbed his roommate and pushed him. William’s caretaker was called and Greenville Township Rescue arrived on scene. Williams was later served a citation for disorderly conduct.

Sept. 8

DISORDERLY: At 5:03 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Washington Avenue in reference to a possible assault. Samantha Day stated when she went out to the garage and Linda Delk was standing in front of it. She said Delk began yelling at her because she believed she broke some of her property. A witness confirmed Day’s story. While officers were speaking with Delk, she opened a drawer and inside, in plain view, was a small bag of marijuana, a marijuana grinder, and two marijuana smoking pipes belonging to Day and her boyfriend, Joseph Mccreery. Both Day and Mccreery were issued misdemeanor citations of marijuana paraphernalia. Delk was also issued a misdemeanor citation for disorderly conduct in reference to pushing Day.

Sept. 9

WANTED PERSON: At 2:24 a.m. officers observed a vehicle being operated by a driver who had a known active warrant. Joseph D. Cole was found to have an active felony child support warrant through Indiana, no bond. He was arrested, and was also found to have a suspended license. He was issued a traffic citation.

WANTED PERSON: At 7:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Sater Street in reference to a wanted person. Michael Workman had an active warrant out of Miami County for failure to register, no bond. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

Sept. 10

VANDALISM: At 5:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a vandalism that occurred on September 9th. It was reported that someone slashed the back driver side tire of the victim’s car. The victim’s son had received an anonymous message on Instagram that said “how’s your flat tire”, but the son said he had deleted the message. With no further evidence this case is closed.

Sept. 11

WANTED PERSON: At 7:14 p.m. officers responded to a keep the peace at the 400 block of Martin Street. While there, officers arrested Danielle Haberny for a probation violation warrant .

WANTED PERSON: at 8:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville City Park in reference to a suspicious person. Kaylee Hines has an active warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal trespass with a $275 bond. When she was being arrested, she advised officers she had a syringe in her bra belonging to someone else. The syringe was located unused with no contraband in it. She was transported to the jail.

Sept. 12

WANTED PERSON: At 12:32 p.m. officers observed a female subject walking who was known to have an active felony warrant. Shannon Vanhorn had an active warrant out of Montgomery County for dangerous drugs, no bond. She was arrested and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Front Street in reference to an Agency Assist and prisoner transport. Tray Guntle was arrested and transported to the jail.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].