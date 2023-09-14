Light is grand marshal of horse parade

Matt Light accepts the honor of being the grand marshal of the original Hometown Holiday Horse Parade from Diana Stebbins, parade chair. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Matt Light, Retired NFL football professional, Greenville graduate, and co- founder of The Light Foundation, has been announced as the Grand Marshal of the Original Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. The parade will be presented by Main Street Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., in downtown Greenville with a 20th Year Anniversary Celebration kicking off at 3 p.m. to include family activities, dining, food trucks, holiday shopping, entertainment, and new this year a band parade/performance, and more!

“It’s an honor to be named Grand Marshal of the horse parade this year. Growing up in Greenville and working on various farms taught me a lot about hard work and perseverance. Those lessons served me well in my football career and I continue to feel the support of so many in the Darke County community through the work we do at the Light Foundation. I look forward to seeing our incredible downtown lit up and decorated, full of families and friends enjoying the parade and festivities. This parade continues to grow and I’m grateful to be a part of it this year,” said Matt Light.

Diana Stebbins, parade chair said, “The committee is proud to honor Light for the positive impact he has had on our community in connecting young audiences to the outdoors. Congratulations Matt and thank you for all you and your team at The Light Foundation has done for the youth of Darke County and beyond.”

Main Street Greenville is working hard to bring you a night full of Christmas Magic and will release details as they are finalized so tune into their social media outlets in the months to come. Last year’s parade was magnificent and had over 125 entrants. The annual tradition has kicked off downtown Greenville’s holiday season for two decades now with lighted horse-drawn carriages, hitches and riders. An estimated 8,000 spectators create countless memories year after year, which is why it’s been listed in Ohio Magazines best parade list four times in the last 10 years. Mark your calendar as this is one parade and celebration you won’t want to miss!

For inquiries and support please visit the website at: mainstreetgreenville.org/hometown-holiday-horse-parade, as the committee is accepting entries for the horse parade, band parade/performance, and sponsorship, it’s a great way to demonstrate community pride!

The parade is recognized as one of the largest and most unique, non-motorized and lighted parades in the area. MSG takes pride in having a combination of over 125+ units of carriages, hitches, teams, horses, mules, and donkeys parading through downtown year after year and is excited to extend the invitation to area bands this year to help celebrate the 20th year. Have a hitch or a carriage? Part of a Horse 4H Club? Offer riding lessons or stall rentals? Part of a local school band? Gather your team and sign up to participate today, they’d love to have you at this year’s parade! Oh, and don’t forget to come up with a plan to LIGHT yourself up!

While the city provides approximately 20 percent of the operating funds for Main Street Greenville, they count on business and individual donations to carry out all of the improvements and events in downtown Greenville. The support is crucial as they work to build community downtown and make Greenville a desirable place to live, work, play and visit. Sponsoring the event offers a unique opportunity to reach a diverse audience and align your brand with a positive and memorable experience. Sponsors will receive exposure through marketing and promotional efforts, including social media posts, email newsletters, and targeted advertising campaigns. Additionally, sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their brand through on-site activities and signage at the event. “We would love for you and your business to be part of this wonderful event! All forms can be found online at mainstreetgreenville.org / hometown-holiday-horse-parade,” said April Brubaker, MSG executive director. If you have any questions or need assistance in supporting the 2023 event you may contact her at (937) 548-4998 / (937) 417-3049 or [email protected].