Greenville girls golf splits two early week matches

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave golf team hosted back to back matches at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sept. 12 and 13.

First, they defeated Piqua 209-223. The Wave were led by junior Leah Curtis with a 49; sophomore Vera Cox with a 50, sophomore Sofia Chrisman and junior Callee Moore had 55’s. Also playing for the Wave were sophomore Taylor Trissel with a 60 and freshman Ava Good with a 70.

Piqua was led by junior Aubree Carroll with a 50; sophomore Izzy Thoma with a 51; junior Jenna Snyder with a 59 and freshman Haylie Schultz with a 63. Also playing was sophomore Emery Kuhlman with a 65.

Then, the Lady Wave fell to Beavercreek 180-216. The Wave were led by Cox with a 49; Chrisman with a 51; Moore with a 57 and Trissel with a 59. Also playing were sophomore Reese Addington with a 60 and Curtis with a 61.

Beavercreek was led by junior Hailey McKenzie and senior Allee Skinner both had 41; junior Nora Meek had a 46 and sophomore Caitlin Larson had a 52.

Greenville is now 3-5 on the season with a 2-3 conference record. They will go up against Piqua again on Sept. 14 at Echo Hills Golf Course on Sept. 14.