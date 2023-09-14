Walgreens sponsors Sunshine 5K

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 am. A shorter one-mile option is also available.

The Foundation thanks Walgreens for serving as a major sponsor of the event. The local pharmacy supplied red reusable bags for the participants and included several Walgreens items in the bags. With the Sunshine 5K route passing by the store, Walgreens offers its encouragement and support to the runners and walkers. The sponsorship demonstrates Walgreens’ strong commitment to the well-being of our community.

“Walgreens has proudly served our local communities since opening the Greenville location in November 2006,” said Christopher Leach, Walgreens store manager.

“We are excited to support the Darke County Foundation again this year and the many great non-profits that benefit from the Sunshine 5K,” said Leach. “Our support of the Foundation and the 5K helps Walgreens live out its purpose here on the local level – ‘More joyful lives through better health.’” Sign up for the Sunshine 5K (or 1-mile) at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Registration is $25 (age 14 and under is $5) and includes homemade cookies, fruit and drinks. An abundance of quality door prizes and age-group medals will be awarded. A free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 am.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, Lifewise Academy Greenville, and Y.O.L.O. of Darke County.

For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].