Prairie Days is Sept. 23 and 24

Enjoy activities from the past including sack races. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Prairie Days at Shawnee Prairie Step into the past and experience life on the Ohio frontier. Next weekend, Sept. 23 and 24, the Darke County Park District will host its annual Prairie Days festival at Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 4267 OH-502 West near Greenville. As festival attendants wander through the grounds they’ll hear the ring of the blacksmith’s hammer on the anvil, smell fresh bread baking in the outdoor oven, and see long hunters tending their fires in the woodland encampment.

Come watch apple butter made over the fire, make children’s pioneer crafts, and enjoy live music and entertainment. This year, the SilverGrass Band will return to play on Saturday (1 p.m.), and the Drab Irish Band will once again take the stage on Sunday (1 p.m.). Come out and enjoy their music and merriment. Between stage performances, sit-a-spell with the pioneer volunteers in the log house, try your hand at candle-making, or visit the birds under the buckeye. Take a stroll through the 18th century encampment and watch a tomahawk and knife throwing competition or compete against others by signing up for an event at the Pioneer Olympics.

Food trucks, including El Diablo Grill, Mike’s Concessions, and Grandpa Billy’s Bakery will be serving a variety of foods for lunch, snacks, and more. Beat the heat with a frozen cone from Kona Ice or purchase an old-fashioned soda from Mad Anthony’s Tavern. Feeling lucky? Enter our annual basket raffle before you leave. There is a birders basket, cat basket, dog basket, relaxation basket, and a handmade quilt.

Tickets are on sale now thru Sept 24 during the event. $1/ticket or 6 for $5 and are available at Shawnee Prairie Preserve. Winners will be drawn at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Prairie Days. We hope to see you next weekend (Sept. 23 and 24) at Shawnee Prairie Preserve where admission and parking are free. Transportation from the main parking areas will once again be provided by Greenville Transit System (GTS). Parking areas will be well marked with plenty of signage. This will make getting to and from the parking area to the festival grounds quick, effective, and safe for all family members. Handicap parking will once again be available in the paved lot at the Nature Center. (Please be sure to have your Handicap Placard visible). For more information, call the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165 or visit the website at www.darkecountyparks.org