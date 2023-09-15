St. Peter’s plan annual homecoming

St. Peter’s Church is located south of Versailles, off State Route 185, east on St. Peter’s Road. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — St. Peter’s Church will hold its annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m.

The lessons will be read by Shawn Unger, of Sidney. The Gospel will be read in German by Ron Griffits, of Greenville, with the English version read by Dick Shumaker.

Come and sing the old hymns accompanied by the old pump organ played by Karen Lawrence, of Versailles. Hear the old bell rung by sixth generation Xander Irey, of Troy, and the offering receiver by six the generation grandkids, Landon and Mia Shumaker, of Franklin.

Enjoy the freshly painted building and a peaceful walk among the gravestones.

After the service, enjoy punch and cookies on the lawn with stories and fellowship.

St. Peter’s Church is located south of Versailles, off State Route 185, east on St. Peter’s Road.