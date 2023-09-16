Local Briefs

Harry Stephens Trust grant

GREENVILLE — The Harry Stephens Trust is currently accepting applications. Distributions of the interest income are made semi-annually. The deadline for December is Oct. 1. Online applications are available at Kimberly.flinndetlingla[email protected] or the office at 421 Public Square, Greenville.

Bradford BoE to meet

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., at 760 Railroad Ave., Bradford. The public is invited to join the meeting in person or watch virtually using the information on the school’s website, www.BradfordK12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the board must contact the superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.

Church accepting vendor applications

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Global Methodist Church will host its eighth-annual Angel House Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 2, 8 W. Main Street, Tipp City. The Planning Team is seeking quality art and craft vendors. 8×10’ booth space – $50, tables – $10 each. Proceeds will benefit Angel House Children’s Home in Tanzania, Africa. Applications can be found at https://tippcitygmc.org/bazaar/ Contact [email protected].

PERI Meeting

GREENVILLE — The next meeting/luncheon of the Darke County Public Employees Retirees, Inc. (PERI), will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, at the VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. The cost of the lunch is $10, payable at the door. The guest speaker will be Susan Marshall, outreach specialist with Pro Seniors of Cincinnati. Anyone who is retired or is a spouse of retired individual that is affiliated with the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS) is welcome to attend and is eligible to join their local chapter of PERI. If you would like to attend this meeting you will need to make reservations by calling Vivian Nieport, attendance chairwoman, at 937-548-3961, on or before Sunday, Sept. 24. If there is no answer leave a message and Vivian and return your call. Current members will be contacted by the PERI calling committee.

Pumpkin Show parade

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade. The parade will be held on Oct. 14, 4 p.m. Line-up will be at the high school off of State Route 721. For more information, contact Debbie Richard at 937-448-2845 or email [email protected].