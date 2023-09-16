GREENVILLE — The Darke County Democratic and Independent Women’s Group will be holding a “Voter Writes and Snack Night” at the monthly meeting, Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie in Greenville.

Everyone will be writing postcards to young people, encouraging them to register to vote. Postcards, scripts and pens will be provided.

Please bring postcard stamps and/or a snack.

Teens who are 17, but will be 18 prior to the Nov. 7 election, can register now and be eligible to vote.

Voter deadline is Oct. 20, with early voting beginning Oct. 11.