Darke county runners race under the lights at Troy

Ansonia sophomore Jenna Mosler is part of the first group of high schoolers to run under the lights. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

TROY — Multiple Darke County cross country teams took on the course at Troy High School under the lights at the Troy Twilight Invite on Sept. 16. The high school field was broken down into the gray and the scarlet divisions. There were hundreds of runners in each division, as many as over 350 runners in some.

For the girls gray division, Greenville finished 19th as a team. Lily Wisner finished 142nd with a time of 25:39.92. Ayumi Abarquez finished 154th with a time of 25:46.17 and Libby Harter finished 187th with a time of 26:17.59. For Ansonia, Annie Bubeck took 140th with a time of 25:38.52 and Jenna Mosler finished 315th with a time of 30:11.33.

For the boys gray division, Greenville took 12th as a team. Kelton Evans took 44th with a time of 19:21.13. Jackson Ross took 69th with a time of 19:49.09. Carson Henry took 81st with a time of 19:57.18.

For the girls scarlet division, Greenville took 29th as a team. Clair Rammel took 178th with a time of 22:50.19. Ava Glass took 204th with a time of 23:27.05. Jenica Feitshans took 215th with a time of 23:38.05. For Ansonia, Peyton Billenstein took 107th with a time of 21:58.63. Olivia Creager took 114th with a time of 22:03.92. For Arcanum, Arianne Garrison took 123rd with a time of 22:10.57. Shyanna Cunningham took 249th with a time of 24:38.14. Gabrielle Brown and Danicka Michael took 317th and 318th respectively with times of 30:12.56 and 30:14.45.

For Bradford, Savannah Beachler took 165th with a time of 22:32.53. Natalie Wood took 210th with a time of 23:32.16 and Daphne Lavey took 327th with a time of 30:50.18. For Mississinawa Valley, Rachael Philiposian took 166th with a time of 22:33.71. Ingrid Ojeda took 181st with a time of 22:57.44 and Harley Hanes took 221st with a time of 23:45.24.

For the boys scarlet division, Ansonia took 17th as a team. Greenville finished 24th and Arcanum took 29th as a team.

For Ansonia, Matthew Lee took 14th with a time of 16:27.77. Bennett Lehman took 24th with a time of 16:51.80 and Ethan Sparks took 49th with a time of 17:18.50. For Greenville, Dominic Tanner took 127th with a time of 18:14.18. Owen Marker took 135th with a time of 18:19.98 and Aiden Dispennette took 189th with a time of 18:49.60. For Arcanum, Kolin Frazee took 145th with a time of 18:23.70. Malachi Wright took 164th with a time of 18:36.42 and Will Beisner took 213rd with a time of 19:05.11.

For Bradford, Kyree Roberts took 303rd with a time of 21:06.42. Owen Beachler took 319th with a time of 22:13.29 and Stephen Stewart took 321st with a time of 22:21.97. For Mississinawa Valley, Daniel Hartzell took 183rd with a time of 18:48.05. Caden Hanes took 214th with a time of 19:05.74.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]