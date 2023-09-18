Sunshine 5K had nearly 600 participants raise money for local non-profits

With the clear sky above, the Sunshine 5k took place in Greenville City Park. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Two pre-teens captured first and second place overall for females in the Sunshine 5K. They outpaced 270 female participants. First place was Laini Simon (right), age 12, Versailles, with a time of 22:53. Second place was Payton Karns (left), age 10, Versailles, with a time of 23:21. Provided photo The kids fun run took place prior to the 5K as the kids had a chance to participate in the fun.

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — It was a beautiful morning on Sept. 16 for the Sunshine 5K hosted by the Darke County Foundation. The 5k took place at Greenville City Park right in front of Harmon Field.

The event helped raised money for local non-profit organizations. Director of the Darke County Foundation Christy Prakel said the 5k had record numbers in their 11th year.

“Our mission at the Darke County Foundation is to enrich the well-being of Darke County residents, and we certainly did that today with this enthusiastic event,” Prakel said. “This is the 11th year the Darke County Foundation has hosted the Sunshine 5K. Our previous record for registrations was 524, so this year’s number of 596 is tremendous. Our six beneficiary organizations signed up large numbers of participants in support of their groups, so that really helped raise our total. Those groups receive proceeds for each person registered for their team.”

There was a new twist to the 5k. The foundation offered a one mile track for people who want to contribute to the cause but don’t want to do the whole 5k.

The main purpose of the event is to have a fun time and raise money for local organizations. While there was a small problem with the timing, but that didn’t ruin the fun atmosphere at the park.

“Our community has come to know the Sunshine 5K for its scenic route through Greenville Park, the delicious homemade cookies and other refreshments, quality door prizes, and the vibrant atmosphere. The Sunshine 5K offered a new 1-mile option this year. A lot of people are happy to run a little less but still raise money for their favorite group and get an eye-catching shirt. We need to work through a timing snag between the 5K and the 1-mile, but it will be squared away next year,” Prakel said.

It’s a community driven event where the everyone helps each other out. Many local sponsors and the local participants help raise money for the local organizations.

“The generosity of our 60 sponsors allows us to give about $20,000 to many Darke County organizations, including AddieGirl for the Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison College Foundation, Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, Lifewise Academy Greenville, and Y.O.L.O. of Darke County,” Prakel said. “We are especially grateful to our major sponsors Reid Health, Family Health, Wayne HealthCare, Brethren Retirement Community, Walgreens, Ray and Bettye Laughlin, and the Daily Advocate/Early Bird.”

