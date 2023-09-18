Three injured after Sunday crash

Daily Advocate

DARKE COUTNTY – On September 17, at approximately 12:04 p.m. Darke County Deputies along with North Star Fire, Rossburg Fire and Ansonia Rescue and Osgood Rescue, responded to the intersection of US 127 and State Route 705 on a reported injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Gurpret Singh, 21, of Indianapolis, was traveling westbound on State Route 705 and failed to stop at the intersection. A 2005 Chevy Trail Blazer, driven by Mark Prueter 49, of New Knoxville, OH. was traveling southbound on US 127 and collided with the semi.

Prueter along with his two passengers, Robert Prueter, 75, and Barbara Prueter, 75, were all transported to St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Singh was uninjured and cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.