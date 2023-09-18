Lady Jets volleyball gets a 3-1 win over Catholic Central

Junior Presley Cox gets gets up for the attack attempt. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate (From L to R) Junior Addie Bauman, junior Allie Muhlenkamp and senior Jozlynn Wintrow find the camera before the fourth set. Junior Layni Ressler receives the Catholic Central serve. She was able to field a lot of serves cleanly during the match.

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — The Lady Jets volleyball team won 3-1 over Catholic Central at home on Sep. 18. After winning the first set, Catholic Central came out and tied the match at 1-1 with a well played second set.

Franklin Monroe head coach Angie Filbrun said Catholic Central gave them a good game. The Lady Irish played them tough all match long.

“A win’s a win. That team came out and gave us a run for our money. They created some stuff for us that we had to figure out. When we play on top of our game, we have a lot of good things to offer,” Filbrun said.

The first set started close. Midway through the set after being tied for the first eight points, Franklin Monroe started to gain steam and picked up their play. They won 25-12 in the first set.

Then it was the Lady Irish turn to take control of the set. Catholic Central got out to a 13-6 lead. Franklin Monroe would dig into the deficit multiple times during the second set, but couldn’t gain a lead.

After Franklin Monroe went on a 4-1 run to make it 19-22, Catholic Central called a timeout and scored three straight points to take the set, 19-25.

Filbrun said the team has to stay on top of their game and play their game. When they do, they’re a tough team to beat.

That showed in the last two sets. Franklin Monroe started the third set on an 8-0 run. The serving game was a big asset for them all match long and it was the difference late in the match.

Everyone on the team stepped up. Junior Layni Ressler was able to dig out serves cleanly during the match. Junior Addie Bauman moved the ball well to her hitters. Junior Presley Cox, junior Allie Muhlenkamp, senior Jozlynn Wintrow and many others were able to attack Catholic Central at the net.

They found success attacking the middle of the court and got Catholic Central out of system. Franklin Monroe won the third set, 25-17, and won the fourth set, 25-13.

During the match, Filbrun was able to give some of her junior varsity players game time. Filbrun said you never know when she needs to have one of those players step up during the season.

“You never know in situations when you’re going to need that. I think getting some game time experience in situations like this is key. You just never know when the going gets tough down the road, who’s going to have to step up,” Filbrun said.

Franklin Monroe is now 9-5 on the season with a 3-2 WOAC record. The team is just over the halfway mark of the season.

Filbrun said she told the team she believes in them and they can do amazing things come tournament time when they believe in themselves.

“When we are confident and we’re playing our game, good things are happening here. We’re ready to go, we just got to get it all together,” Filbrun said.

Franklin Monroe will host Bradford on Sep. 19 with the junior varsity starting at 5:30 p.m.

