Mississinawa Valley honors Curtis Enis

Mississinawa Valley legend Curtis Enis was honored at halftime of the Mississinawa Valley vs Twin Valley South game on Sep. 15. Enis said it’s a humbling experience to be back and is blessed to have this experience. He currently is with Covington Christian Church helping the youth around the area. Photos by Becki Trobridge | The Daily Advocate “A lot of kids are going around not knowing that they’re loved and God loves them. I just want to be able to share that, not because of sports. Sports is a platform that I can use to share that love from God to these kids and our youth. That they can get through anything. Through all of the things I’ve been through, God has guided me to this day where I’m at today,” Enis said.

