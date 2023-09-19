Discover what’s new in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — Join us for Main Street Greenville’s “New Businesses Showcase” on Saturday, Sep. 23 featuring new stores & services. Main Street Greenville is excited to showcase the growth that has taken place downtown this year. We are happy they have chosen our rural community as their home for their business as we are a community that has been known to continually support new businesses and entrepreneurs.

The new businesses have added value to our distinctive downtown shopping district which has a variety of offerings – from cozy boutiques, antique & thrift stores, home décor shops, handcrafted & homegrown markets, art & craft centered businesses, custom apparel shops, jewelers, cosmetics, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, barbers, coffee & tea houses, restaurants, to a bike shop, music store and now we can add a sewing salon, herbal store and knife sharpening to the growing lists…. Greenville’s atmosphere is every shoppers’ dream come true!

“Come help be part of the momentum of “SUCCESS” for the new businesses by patronizing them on Saturday, September 23, and during the upcoming holiday shopping season. Often, the first year a business is in operation is crucial and can determine their outcome to continue into the future. Let’s support the risk-takers in our community who help make it unique. After seeing many empty malls populate the country, let’s help prevent that from happening to our downtown by doing our part to help all the businesses in downtown thrive and prosper by shopping local as much as we can,” Executive Director of Main Street Greenville April Brubaker said.

As a community let’s give the “newbies” listed below a GREEN WAVE WELCOME on Saturday, September 23, during downtown’s “New Businesses Showcase.”

Whistling Sam’s Prims – Opened the first of the year and is owned by Cindi Garrett who makes amazing one-of-a-kind art pieces. She’s been making unique creations for over 30 years and is known for making character dolls. Visit her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/whistlingsamsprims and make sure to stop in her primitive store at 532 South Broadway right beside Sadie Grace. She will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Turquoise Door Boutique – Opened this spring and is owned by Megan Wenning, a former accountant who wanted to do her own thing and start her own business and saw the potential here in Darke County. She is excited to be a part of the Greenville Community. The boutique offers the latest styles of ladies accessories and clothing (size S–3X), and is located at 322 South Broadway, Visit https://www.facebook.com/theturquoisedoorboutiqueoh on Facebook to see a sampling of what they have to offer. Make sure to stop and shop at this popular boutique located close to the circle on the 300 block down from Bach to Rock. Megan and her staff are eager to see you walk through their front door and are ready to help you with your selections! They will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Wildflower Co– Opened this summer and is owned by Lindsi Lee & Jaida Kelly, best friends who love crafting and decided why not open up a storefront! Both ladies have full time jobs but are very passionate about the handcrafted items they have created and are eager to share them with you! They can customize gifts for you. They have a variety of t-shirts, signs, lanyards, bags, & jewelry. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/whistlingsamsprims on Facebook and stop in and see their selection on the 600 block of South Broadway! They will be open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Artifacts Ink – Returned to downtown Greenville in July with a new focus on a variety of art mediums, art supplies, handmade jewelry, and classes. The unique store is located at 519 South Broadway and is owned by well-known artists, Tammy Fox, who specializes in mixed media, textile, and collage art. Stop in and see for yourself what Tammy has to offer, talk to her about custom art offerings, and sign up for one of her amazing art classes! She’s eager to meet you. Visit: https://www.facebook.com/tfox2013.tf on Facebook for more information and to see a sampling of her offerings. Artifacts Ink will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Backyard Botanicals – Opened Sep. 1 and offers organic and wildcrafted bulk herbs, teas, tinctures, hydrosols, essential oils, books and more. Natural and sustainable products you can feel good about! Visit https://www.facebook.com/thebackyardbotanicals for more information. Stop in and meet store owner, Andrea Hodge, and let her educate you on the health benefits of herbal medicine. She will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sewing Salon – Just moved into their building last week and owner, Mara Johnson, is excited to offer her service to ladies across Darke County and beyond! Mara is a professionally trained tailor of women’s clothing with over 20 years of experience. She specializes in altering formal dresses, and can make special repairs to all types of clothing, In addition Mara, can create custom dresses, pillows, rugs, chair covers and more. Stop in and see Mara next Saturday at 608 South Broadway, right beside the Unwrapped Pack & Ship store, during her “soft opening.”

JC Mining Store – Added a new service this year and is now offering New Edge Sharpening services. If your tools are dull don’t pitch them, they will sharpen them! Business owners, Wayne and Susan Lutz, can sharpen knives, scissors, paper cutters, grooming shears, blades, tools, and more. Bring your items with you and drop them off at the store on Saturday. They will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and are located just off the circle at 302 South Broadway. For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/jcmininghtemllc on Facebook.

Mark your calendar and plan to visit downtown Greenville Saturday, September 23.We hope to see you there!