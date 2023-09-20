Proclamation and project updates at commissioners meeting

The GreeneVille DAR back row (L to R): Caroline Petitjean, Helen Wright, Mary Jane Dietrich, Shirley Hughes and Kathy Bowen. Front row (L to R): Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, Larry Holmes and Stephen Willman. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — A proclamation and a few updates were shared at the Darke County Board of Commissioners meeting on Sep. 19.

Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Larry Holmes and Marshall Combs proclaimed the week of Sep. 17-23, 2023 as Constitution Week. September 17 marks the 236th year anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention.

“It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary. And to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion,” Aultman said.

The commissioners then approved an update to the Prevention, Retention and Contingency plan that is effective Oct. 1, 2023.

Director of the Darke County Job and Family Services department Carla Allen said the goal of the PRC plan is to help families take care of themselves in time of need. They can offer rent assistance services, help with disconnect utilities, job services, help with kinship care-giving services and have a back to school program to help students K-12 receive school supplies.

“The PRC offers work support to other services to help low income families with urgent needs. The goal is to help families take care of themselves or be self-sufficient during a crisis or time of need,” Allen said.

On Sep. 14, the community planning committee met and approved the plan.

The commissioners also approved a new grant for the 2023 Broadband Ohio project. The total revenue and appropriation from the grant is estimated to increase by $3,197,179.

The money is broken down by money received from the state grant, from the CIC share and from Agile Network. Aultman said they are setting up guidelines for the project as the money is received.

“The auditor came in last week after we received our state dollars and said we needed to set up lines. The other portions of this will come into play when we get our contract with Agile back and agreements,” Aultman said. “We had to set up lines because money is starting to flow in for this project. That’s what we’re doing here, setting up those lines for that as it rolls out.”

The county share for the project is $857,179.

The meeting ended with a few construction updates. Mayor Stephen Willman said during the middle of October, the city will be putting in a new water transmission line from the water plant on 502 to three different places. One will be near Chestnut St., one will be near Water St. and one will be down W Main St.

Willman said construction will start work on both ends, near the water plant and near the Water St. and Vine St. intersection. There will be a 75 day closure of 502 during construction.

Greenville city council member Jeff Whitaker said the first phase of the sidewalk replacement program is beginning in the middle of October. The ten-phase program is supposed to be finished by the middle of April.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners holds a regular session every Tuesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at 520 South Broadway, Greenville, Ohio 45331. For more information, contact the commissioners’ office at 937-547-7370.

