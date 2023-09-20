Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day proclaimed in Greenville

Mayor Stephen Willman (sitting down) holds the proclamation with the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution in the back row (L to R): Caroline Petitjean, Helen Wright, Mary Jane Dietrich, Shirley Hughes and Kathy Bowen. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor Stephen Willman proclaimed Sunday, September 24, 2023 as Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day in Greenville on Sep. 19.

With the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution in attendance of the Darke County Board of Commissioners meeting, Willman read a proclamation that stated,

“When we remember these fallen service members, we must also honor the people who mourn their losses by paying special tribute to their surviving families on Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.”

The Fort GreeneVille DAR, along with Ansonia American Legion Post 353, Darke County Honor Guard, city of Greenville, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, and Lasting Legacy Memorials, will hold a re-dedication of the Gold Star Mothers monument located at the entrance of Greenville City Park on Sep. 23 at 1 p.m. to honor the day.

The monument was originally dedicated by the Darke County Chapter of the Gold Star Mothers in 1957.

Willman read on and encouraged residents to show their respect for the families of the fallen men and women who served.

“I encourage the community to display the flag and hold appropriate ceremonies as a public expression of our gratitude and respect for our Gold Star Mothers and Families,” Willman said.

Contact Drew Terhall at [email protected]