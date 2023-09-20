Versailles boys golf wins close match over Arcanum to end regular season

Versailles senior Carson Heitkamp, along with senior Gabe White, were honored at their final regular season match. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum junior Graham Brubaker led the Trojans with a 38.

BRADFORD — The Versailles boys golf team came away with a 164-167 win over Arcanum at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Sep. 19.

Brayden Wagner led the Tigers with a 36. Gabe White had a 41, Carson Heitkamp had a 42 and Ethan Phlipot had a 45. Seth Shafer shot a 47 and Austin Ruhenkamp shot a 52.

For the Trojans, Graham Brubaker led with a 38. Luke Stephens had a 41, Seth Fearon had a 43 and Lance Brinksneader had a 45. Sam Rose shot a 46 and RJ Brothers shot a 51.

Both teams will move on to their conference tournament this week. Versailles will compete in the MAC tournament at Arrowhead Golf Course on Sep. 23. Arcanum will compete in the WOAC tournament on Sep. 21 at Richmond Elks.