Lady Wave soccer wins on the road over West Carrollton

Freshman Sami Elam had a hat trick to account for all of the Greenville goals. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

WEST CARROLLTON — The Lady Wave soccer team earned their first win of the season with a 3-2 road victory over West Carrollton.

Freshman Sami Elam had a hat trick to help lead the Lady Wave to victory. Sophomore Rachel Wright had eight saves in the game. As a team, Greenville had 11 shots on goal.

The Lady Wave are now 1-7-2 with a 1-4 conference record. They have a string of home games coming up starting with hosting Milton Union on Sep. 23 at 2 p.m. at Harmon Field. They then host Eaton on Sep. 25 at 5:30 p.m. and host Fairborn on Sep. 27 at 5:30 p.m.