Porter ties school record, Timmerman gets personal best in win over Russia

Carley Timmerman had a personal best 59 on the course. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ella Porter tied a school record for her nine-hole score of 37.

BRADFORD — The Versailles girls golf team picked up a 203-222 win over Russia at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Sep. 19.

Ella Porter led the field with a 37, which is tied for the school record for a nine-hole score. She has already tied the record before. Emma Garrison had a 51, Gabby Dues had a 57 and Danielle Francis had a 58. Carley Timmerman had a personal best 59 and Kyla Milligan had a 71.

For Russia, Lily Fullenkamp led with a 51. Tori Sherman had a 55, Grace Popplman had a 56 while Grace Monnin and Josie Bergman both had a 60. Annika Borcher shot a 64.

The Lady Tigers will compete in the MAC tournament on Sep. 21 at Mercer County Elks.