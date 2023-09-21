Get spooked this Halloween at Hotel Versailles’ Halloween Bash

VERSAILLES — Calling all witches, werewolves, ghosts, zombies, and overall spooky season lovers! This Halloween, travelers are invited to celebrate the haunting holiday during Hotel Versailles’ epic annual Halloween Bash, taking place Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 9:00 p.m. to midnight. A night of tricks and treats, with décor of cobwebs and bats which are sure to fright, the evening to remember will feature holiday-inspired cocktails, food truck style food, and live music from local artists who will play all the greatest hits and of course, holiday music.

To continue the ghoulish fun, guests that come dressed in their favorite SNL (Saturday Night Live) character can also participate in the property’s second annual Costume Contest – with epic prizes awarded to those with the best costumes of the night, under the categories of Best SNL Character, Best Couples Costume, and Best Overall.

For guests 21+, the ticketed event is $10 per person, with proceeds donated to the Versailles Area Food Bank. Tickets can be purchased here. Guests who want to spend the evening after the spooky festivities are over can book their stay via Hotel Versailles’ website.