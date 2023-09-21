Drew Harrison to open Coffee House Series wirh Beatles tribute

Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2023-2024 Coffee House Series opens at Montage Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 12 with “In the Spirit of Lennon,” a tribute to the beloved Beatle by singer/songwriter and Beatle fan, Drew Harrison. Provided Photo

Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2023-2024 Coffee House Series of concerts presented in accessibly cozy settings opens at Montage Cafe on Thursday, Oct. 12 with “In the Spirit of Lennon,” a tribute to the beloved Beatle by singer/songwriter and Beatle fan Drew Harrison.

“This show provides insight into the life and career of one of the most popular artists of all time, John Lennon,” explained DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Drew Harrison is a very talented musician with a great voice, and his loving tribute will thrill Beatle fans while entertaining those who simply enjoy good music.”

“In the Spirit of Lennon” is an emotionally charged retrospective of the life and career of one of the former Beatle as told through stories and songs. Drew Harrison, a genuine troubadour, was naturally drawn to music from an early age, as his heroes growing up were Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and John Lennon.

Currently residing in California, Harrison has toured across the U.S. for nearly two decades, and has opened for elite artists such as Richard Thompson, Lyle Lovett, and Steve Miller; he also performs with Beatles tribute group The Sun Kings.

According to DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, DCCA’s Coffee House Series presents first-rate entertainment in an intimate setting at a low ticket cost, offering an up-close and personal experience with extraordinarily talented artists Tickets for the Coffee House performance by Drew Harrison are $15, and can be purchased on DCCA’s Website www.DarkeCountyArts.org, or at the DCCA office located on the third floor of Greenville Public Library, and, if any remain, will be available at the door the night of the show. For more information, contact DCCA at 937-547-0908.

Sponsors for the Coffee House Series are Steve and Eileen Litchfield, Rodney Oda, and SISCO. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. This series also receives support from Darke County Endowment for the Arts, an organization working to keep the arts alive forever in our community.