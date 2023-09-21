Lady Trojans golf wins WOAC title at WOAC golf tournament

Arcanum senior Belle Harleman hits a shot from the fairway early in the event. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Arcanum junior Graham Brubaker was the medalist for the boys side of the WOAC tournament with a 72.

By Drew Terhall

RICHMOND, IN — The WOAC boys and girls golf tournament took place at Richmond Elks Country Club on Sep. 21.

The Lady Trojans finished the regular season 8-0 in conference play and won the WOAC tournament with a team score of 367. Tri-Village took second with a score of 404 and Ansonia took third with a score of 436.

For Arcanum, junior Brooke Anderson led the team with an 84. junior Emma Rogers had a 92, senior Bella Harleman had a 95 and senior Kaylee Flatter had a 96. Senior Kylie Grieshop shot a 105 and senior Hannah Kendi shot a 107.

For Tri-Village, junior Reagan Brewer shot an 82 and was the medalist on the girls side. junior Taylor Begoon had a 99, senior Bella Black had a 104, senior Haylee Potter had a 119 and junior Macey Shtler had a 127.

For Ansonia, senior Makayla Stachler led with a 95. Senior Macy Sink and junior Zoey Elson each had a 110 while junior Sophia Aultman had a 121.

For Franklin Monroe, senior Jadyn Brandt had a 110 and junior Abigail Fourman had a 115.

For the boys, Arcanum took second place with a team score of 333. Junior Graham Brubaker shot a 72 to lead the field and be the medalist for the boys. Freshman Luke Stephens had an 80, sophomore Lance Brinksneader had a 90 and junior RJ Brothers had a 91. Juniors Sam Rose and Seth Fearon each had a 108.

Mississinawa Valley took fifth with a team score of 362. Freshman Jaxin Beanblossom led the team with an 84. Senior Aron Hunt had an 86, senior Aaron Hummel had a 93 and senior Tanner Leichty had a 99. Senior Thomas Gower shot a 107 and senior Brandon Miller shot a 111.

Franklin Monroe took seventh with a team score of 371. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun led the team with an 86. Junior Chase Stebbins had an 88, sophomore Leo Kinnison had a 95 and freshman Braden Gilbert had a 102. Sophomore Chris Poe shot a 104 and junior Trevor Swiger shot a 112.

Tri-Village finished just behind at eighth with a team score of 391. Junior Trey Homan led the team with a 93. Junior Ryder Brummett had a 94, junior Wesley Osborne had a 101, junior Cameron Kimmel had a 103 and senior Carter Finkbine had a 114.

Ansonia finished just behind the Patriots at tenth with a team score of 406. Sophomore Byron Young led the team with a 92. Senior Maverick Sanders shot a 93, junior Darby Gilland shot a 104, sophomore Owen Schmitmeyer shot a 117 and sophomore Noah Heck shot a 125.

Bradford finished 12th with a team score of 448. Sophomore Gage Shafer led the team with a 96. Juniors Landon Helman and Treyl Manuel each had a 111 and sophomore Ryan Hocker had a 130.

The boys will start postseason play on Sep. 26 at Turtle Creek Golf Club in the Southwest Division III sectional. The girls will start postseason play on Sep. 27 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in the Southwest Division II sectional.

