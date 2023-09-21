Moore has personal best for Lady Wave golf

Junior Callee Moore had a personal best nine-hole score against Troy with a 51. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Vera Cox shot a 51 in the Lady Wave’s last two matches.

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave Golf team traveled to Cassel Hills Golf Course to play Vandalia Butler on Sep. 19.

The Lady Wave fell 248-218. The Wave were led by sophomore Vera Cox with a 51; sophomore Sofia Chrisman with a 57; sophomore Reese Addington with a 66; freshman Kennedy Schoen and freshman Ava Good both had a 74.

Butler was led by Shelby Drinnon with a 52, Mackenzie Kolhreiser with a 53; Charli Price with a 55 and Summer D’Angelo with a 58.

The Lady Wave then hosted Troy at Turtle Creek Golf Club on Sep. 20.

The Lady Wave lost the match 204-222. The Wave were led by Cox and junior Callee Moore with 51’s, Chrisman with a 58 and Addington with a 62. Also playing for the Wave were junior Leah Curtis with a 64 Schoen with a 78.

Troy was led by Morgan Maxwell with a 48; Myah Bitemo with a 49, Faith Overholser with a 50 and Avilia Worth with a 57.

Moore had a personal best for nine holes with a 51. The Lady Wave are 4-7 on the season with a 2-3 conference record.