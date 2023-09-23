Lady Wave soccer plays physical in loss to Milton-Union

Freshman Sami Elam celebrates with her teammates as she found the back of the net once again. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Sophomore Jada Moore tries to play through the player to get to the ball as Greenville was physical all game long. Senior Emma Kiracofe helps out sophomore goalie Rachel Wright and clear the ball away from the goal.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave soccer played physical against Milton-Union, but couldn’t get their second win in a row. They fell 4-1 to the six-win Lady Bulldogs team.

Coach Caitlyn Beasecker said the time spent in practice working on different areas consistently is starting to pay off. She can see the work be put into good use in the game.

“We’re really starting to see some of the stuff that we’ve been working on all season coming into the games. Good passes, looking for through balls and communication. Just supporting one another,” Beasecker said.

For Milton-Union, junior Zyhir Bobbitt and senior Rachel Jacobs both scored off of corner kicks in the first half for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Greenville played relentless defense during the first half. Sophomore Rachel Wright made some great saves in the game and got help from her defense multiple times as well. The team didn’t let up many easy goals.

The Lady Wave also came out more physical than they have been in the past. They were not afraid to get after the ball, even if that meant playing through the Lady Bulldogs.

Beasecker said the team has been talking about getting to the ball first and being more physical. It’s just another thing the Lady Wave have practiced and it’s paying off.

“We’ve been talking about just being a little more physical and being the first ones to the ball. Making sure we’re the ones getting the ball,” Beasecker said. “Sometimes that doesn’t play out in our favor. There are certain referees who will call more on you for that. But, we’re starting to get more of the balls coming out of the air and being the first ones there.”

Bobbitt and Jacobs both scored again in the second half.

For Greenville, freshman Sami Elam scored at the 22-minute mark. It’s her fourth goal in the last two games as she had a hat trick against West Carrollton on Sep. 19.

The Lady Wave continued to play physical and got some chances on offense, but couldn’t convert again.

The team is now 1-8-2 on the season with a 1-4 conference record. They will host Eaton on Sep. 25 at 6 p.m.

Then they will host Fairborn on Sep. 27 for a cancer awareness game. Gates will open at 6 p.m. as the team will raffle off different gift baskets, sell 50/50 and have a balloon launch at the beginning of the game.

It’s a day to honor head coach Dave Ernst, who passed away last Friday. The team will celebrate all that he has done for the program and for them.

“It’s going to be a really good night just for us to honor him and the memory he has in each and every one of the girls and John and I as coaches,” Beasecker said.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]