Ansonia remains undefeated, Versailles battled hard on the road; Week six high school football update

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the football scores and stats from the week six games from around the county.

Versailles 13 (5-1, 3-1) at Marion Local 14 (6-0, 4-0)

The Tigers fought hard and pushed the defending back to back state champions to their limits, but came up a PAT short of the road win.

Head coach Ryan Jones said taking this close loss is a bitter pill to swallow, but he is beyond proud of how his team came out and played.

“Knew it was going to be a tough. Really proud of how our guys prepared all week. Offensive line played really well for the situation we’re in. I thought the guys gave it everything they had. As a coach, I’m extremely proud of that,” Jones said.

Both teams traded scores on their first possession of the game. Senior quarterback Michael Osborne had a four-yard touchdown pass to senior Lane Bergman on the game’s opening drive that lasted just over eight minutes.

Marion Local scored on a 15-yard quarterback keeper.

Both teams had missed opportunities in the first half as Versailles missed a field goal from the 20-yard line. Marion Local started a drive from there, but senior A.J. Griesdorn got a tip drill interception to effectively end the half.

The Flyers then took the second half kickoff to midfield. Then proceeded to score a five-yard touchdown run to go up 14-7.

Versailles fought and made many plays to try to pull off the upset. Even after Osborne threw an interception, the defense stuffed Marion Local on fourth and one twice in the second half.

Jones said defensive players dream of those situations and his team executed.

On the last drive for the Tigers, Osborne used his legs and converted on a fourth and eighth to get to the Marion Local 35-yard line.

Osborne found senior Zach Meyer for a 20-yard touchdown pass with about two minutes left in the game. Versailles missed the point after attempt and Marion Local held on for the win.

Jones said the team gave it their best effort. He couldn’t ask for a better team or a better coaching staff.

“I couldn’t be more prouder of my guys and my coaching staff. They’ve done a great job all year and got these guys ready. I’m blessed to have a great coaching staff. They did a great job,” Jones said.

Jones also said he is confident his team will triumph through this adversity and be focused for their next game. The Tigers will take on Anna on the road on Sep. 29 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Around the county:

Ansonia 30 (6-0, 4-0) at Twin Valley South 19 (2-4, 2-3)

It was a rushing duel between the two teams. Both quarterbacks in this game combined for 3 for 13 passing. After a back and fourth first half, Ansonia kept their 22-19 lead at halftime and never gave it up. Senior Keegen Weiss had 196 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Ansonia had 330 yards rushing as a team. The Panthers had 218 yards rushing as senior Cais Kingsley had 172 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Senior Landyn Bowman had a fumble recovery and an interception on defense. The Tigers will host National Trail on Sep. 29 at 7 p.m.

Arcanum 19 (2-4, 1-4) vs National Trail 33 (3-3, 3-1)

It was a tied game in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers scored a kickoff return touchdown and scored one on the ground to get the 14-point win over the Trojans. Junior Truman Knaus had two touchdowns in the game, a three-yard rushing touchdown and a 36-yard passing touchdown from freshman quarterback Bishop Cartwright. Senior Dakota Kendig scored a three-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter. The Blazers rushed for 300 yards and had four rushing touchdowns. National Trail also recovered two fumbles. Arcanum will travel to Tri-Village on Sep. 29 with kickoff at 7 p.m.

Bradford 28 (4-2, 0-1) at Dixie 29 (3-3, 2-3)

It was a back and fourth game at Dixie. The lead kept changing throughout the game, but a touchdown pass from Aiden Martin for 24 yards to junior Justin Melton was the game winning score for the Greyhounds. Junior quarterback Owen Canan had 202 yards passing and two passing touchdowns to senior Hudson Hill. Hill finished with four catches, 110 yards and two touchdowns. Canan also had 52 yards rushing and a touchdown. Senior Eric Keener also had a rushing touchdown. Both teams had two turnovers in the game. Senior Garrett Trevino also got a safety to put the Railroaders within one point of the Greyhounds. Bradford will have a week off and then host Twin Valley South on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Greenville 7 (0-6, 0-5) at Sidney 49 (4-2, 4-1)

The Green Wave fell in the rivalry game to Sidney. Senior quarterback Evan Manix had the team’s lone touchdown with an 80-yard touchdown run. Senior Brayden Drees led the team in carries with 10 and had 22 yards on the ground. Sidney won the turnover battle, 3-1. Senior Jack Royer had an interception in the game. For Sidney, senior quarterback Tucker Herron had 202 yards passing and five touchdowns. Junior Tank Fleming had 90 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Greenville will have another road game on Sep. 29 with a trip to Stebbins for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Mississinawa Valley 6 (0-6, 0-5) at Preble Shawnee 48 (4-2, 3-1)

The Arrows scored all 48 points in the first half to get the win over the Blackhawks. Sophomore Kyle Wehrkamp scored the Blackhawks lone touchdown of the game with a rushing touchdown. Junior Leland Kauffman had three catches for 60 yards in the game. The Blackhawks will head to East Clinton on Sep. 29 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Tri-Village 55 (5-1, 4-1) vs Tri-County North 20 (3-3, 2-2)

The Patriots bounced back from their loss to Ansonia and got the 35-point win over the Panthers. Tri-Village never trailed in the game. Senior Braden Keating had 166 yards passing and three touchdowns along with a rushing touchdown. Senior Reed Wehr had 130 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. Wehr also had 40 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown. Senior Tanner Printz and sophomore Noah Finkbine both had a receiving touchdown as well. Junior Kaden Lipps had a fumble recovery and sophomore Trey Sagester had an interception. Tri-County North had 337 yards rushing as a team. Senior Colton Vanwinkle had 212 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Senior Logan Flory had 125 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown. The Patriots will host the Trojans of Arcanum on Sep. 29 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

