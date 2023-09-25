The Story of a Survivor comes to GPL

Versailles native Bill Schuette will be speaking on his book, Living with Terminal Lung Cancer: A Story of Hope, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Greenville Public Library. Submitted photos Versailles native Bill Schuette will be speaking on his book, Living with Terminal Lung Cancer: A Story of Hope, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5 at Greenville Public Library. Submitted photos

On Thursday, October 5, Greenville Public Library is proud to welcome Versailles native Bill Schuette for a presentation on his book, Living with Terminal Lung Cancer: A Story of Hope. The program will begin at 1 p.m. in the third floor conference room.

During the event, Bill will share his uplifting and inspiring story of courage and survival as he relates his heroic tale of beating the odds against terminal stage 4 lung cancer. Highlights will include his diagnosis, as well as the content of his book and what led him to write it.

Schuette is a retired school administrator, having served at a number of local districts. Despite his diagnosis, he and his wife, Connie, were avid world travelers throughout Bill’s treatment and continued to add a wide variety of locales to their list each year. It is a passion they have to this day.

This is a free event, and registration is not required. For more information on this program, contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.

Bill’s book is available for checkout now at GPL.