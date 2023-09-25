Family Health sponsors Sunshine 5K

Family Health was a major sponsor of the recent Sunshine 5K in Greenville City Park. Pictured (left to right): Family Health representatives Kristen Harshbarger, Jared Pollick and Tracey Fitzwater. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Foundation celebrated its 11th annual Sunshine 5K that raised money for local non-profit organizations. The Sept. 16 event in Greenville City Park attracted nearly 600 registrations and raised approximately $20,000.

The Foundation thanks Family Health for serving as a major sponsor of the event.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefited these local non-profit organizations: Cancer Association of Darke County (Team AddieGirl), DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, Lifewise Academy Greenville, and Y.O.L.O. of Darke County.

As a community foundation, the Darke County Foundation enriches the lives of residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].