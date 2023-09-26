Arcanum Homecoming Court announced

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

This past week was Homecoming at Arcanum High School. Crowned at Friday night’s ceremony was King Payton Stout and Queen Emilie Fout. Members of the court were: King candidates – Ethan Bennett, Braylen Etherington, Kolin Frazee, Luke Henninger, Brady Lock, and Payton Stout. Queen Candidates: Emilie Fout, Arianne Garrison, Lily Johnting, Rylee Leeper, Ashlyn Miller, Carley Reiman, and Haley Smith. Junior Representatives were Brooke Anderson and Landon Miller; Sophomore reps were Grace Psczulkoski and Cole Kessler, and Freshmen Reps were Cameron Garbig and MJ Macy. This year’s prince and princess were Edie Fearon and William Burns.

The Arcanum Alumni Association has started their fall fundraising campaign with new Trojan Fan Gear items. Order forms and samples are available at Miller’s Tavern and Huston’s Restaurant; in addition to the insulated tumbler, coffee mug, and frosted mug from last year they have a new Stadium blanket and coasters. These items are all through local vendor and Arcanum School supporter Biller’s Engraving and Stamping. The Stadium blanket would be perfect for a cool evening by the fire or to keep you nice and toasty at a football game. The blanket is made of black fleece and measures six foot by twelve foot with either a Trojan head on the cover or Trojan football icon. The blanket rolls back up and fastens with Velcro TM for easy carrying. The new coasters are black and made from slate, they are very sharp looking and would make an excellent accent on your coffee table or help you get your Christmas shopping started for that hard to buy for family members. Any questions you might have can be answered by the Fundraising Chairperson, Linda Snyder at 937-467-9805 or Alumni Chairperson, Vickie Rhodehamel at 937-423-3763.

Do you know how Brumbaugh Fruit Farm started? Here’s a little history for you… In the early 1960’s, Winston and his young wife, Jeanie, started Brumbaugh Fruit Farm, just outside of Arcanum. When growing up in Montgomery County in the 1940’s, Winston Brumbaugh was given the choice by his mother to either shovel chicken manure or pick vegetables from the garden, which his mother sold from a stand in nearby Dayton. The choice for young Winston was picking vegetables. Little did he know that this experience would develop into a life-long love for a family business. The small orchard has grown into a diverse family enterprise. Whether you are looking to enjoy the farm experience with your children or a farm market with baked goods and produce just like the good ol’ days, Brumbaugh’s tradition of entertaining is guaranteed to please. They also host many other events including weddings, school field trips, and company picnics. There is a lot to do on the property including the adventure market, corn crib, corn maze, fruit of the room, flight of fun, storybook forest, monster mountain, Grandpa’s fun acre, enchanted goat fort, and the haunted pumion dwelling. The Brumbaugh family is proud to offer the entire family experience: fresh fruit, delicious desserts and family fun at their farm on the west side of the village. Fun Farm Hours are Saturday 11-7 and Sunday 12-7 on weekends after Labor Day through November 2. If you plan to visit as a family there is no need for reservations, but to schedule a large group please call 937.692.8084. If you want to check out their website: http://brumbaughfruitfarm.com/contact_us.html. Enjoy and have some fall fun!

If you are looking for something a little different to do this fall, there are three local wineries that you might like to try. Each has their own schedule of activities from live music to tasting rooms, check out these local offerings: A.R. Winery, 3564 Gordon Landis Road, Arcanum, Ohio: https://www.arwinery.com/. Come taste unique, award-winning wines on the farm. They offer wood fired brick oven pizzas that are delicious! They are family-owned and operated. Check website for hours and events. Winery at Versailles, 6572 Oh-47, Versailles, Ohio: https://wineryatversailles.com/. They are hosting a Fall Wine and Canvas with Drab 2 Fab on Saturday, October 1st from 1 to 3 p.m. Join in on the fall fun and create a fall masterpiece while enjoying friends and family and some wonderful wine! This is a prepaid event only, so check out the reservation directions on their website. TwentyOne Barrels Hard Cider & Wine, 9717 Horatio-Harris Creek Road, Bradford, Ohio: https://www.21barrels.com/. Want to find out what’s coming up at Twenty One Barrels? Guaranteed to have some great entertainment for you, Twenty One Barrels puts on events with unique styles, so the experience is always one-of-a-kind. Ready for a night full of friends, fun and drinks? Take a peek at their upcoming schedule and don’t miss out.

“If any of you have ever lived down south of the Mason-Dixon line, you know that late September still means summer heat.” ~ Scott Porter