Chapter competes in county soil judging

The Versailles FFA Soil Judging Teams include Ben Pitsenbarger, Luke DeMange, Patrick McGlinch, Adam Rauh, Trevor Luthman, Maggie McGlinch, Jayna Luthman, and Josie Pothast. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Versailles FFA participated in the County FFA Soil Judging competition. The Versailles FFA members participating in the Rural team included Maggie McGlinch, Ben Pitsenbarger, Luke DeMange, Josie Pothast, Trevor Luthman, and Jayna Luthman.

This team placed sixth in the county contest, and Maggie McGlinch placed third.

The Versailles FFA also had an Urban team including Patrick McGlinch and Adam Rauh. The team placed third, with Patrick McGlinch placing sixth. As part of the contest Versailles FFA members evaluated three soil pits, took a written test over their knowledge of soils and related topics and tested over the soil survey related to Darke County.

A special thanks to Darke County Soil and Water Conservation for providing the contest.