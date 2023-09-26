Winner is a runner-up at Big E

Versailles High School graduate Luke Winner was named the runner-up in the Star State in Ag Placement at the 2023 Big E. Luke is pictured with National FFA Southern Region Vice-President and sponsor from Farm Credit in Massachusetts. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to the Versailles FFA member Luke Winner who competed on Sept. 15-16 in the National FFA Big E in Springfield, Mass.

The Versailles graduate was named the Big E National FFA Runner-up in the Star State in Ag Placement. Winner qualified after placing first in Ohio in May. As part of the process, he was interviewed and submitted an application. This award was based on Winner’s SAE at Brian Winner Beef Farm.

A special thanks to Miss Bergman for taking Winner to the Big E. The Big E consist of 18 states that make the National FFA Eastern Region and is a largest state fair that is home to the Eastern Region states.