Smith is Member of the Month

Ruthie Smith

VERSAILLES — At the Sept. 17 FFA meeting, the Versailles FFA Chapter played softball against St. Henry FFA and announced the September FFA members of the month.

Ruthie Smith was selected as the September FFA member of the month. She is the daughter of Chuck and Kelly Smith. Smith is a sophomore and three-year member of the Versailles FFA. She has participated in General Livestock CDE, Greenhand Quiz and Novice Parli Pro, helped this summer with Poultry Days tent and Ag is Cool tent and exhibited shop and crop at the Darke County Fair. She has attended regular monthly meetings, assisted with the omelet breakfast, Soup and Sandwich Social, the College and Career Fair, Toy Drive, Can Food Drive, St. Vincent DePaul Drive, and the Fall Harvest Sale. Last year she served as an assistant officer and was a committee co-chair of the PALS committee. She received a t-shirt and certificate for being chosen as the FFA member of the month.