Busy Beavers hold meeting

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Busy Beavers 4-H Club held their September meeting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Vet’s Club. The meeting was called to order by President Elizabeth Brewer.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Claire Ward and the 4-H Pledge was led by Audrey Ward. The roll call was taken with 33 members and four guests present at the meeting.

At 6 p.m., before the meeting began, the Busy Beavers met at Woodsview Alpaca Farm for a tour of the farm.

If you received a trophy this year or had buyers, be sure to send out a thank you note to your trophy sponsor or buyers.

This month, the Busy Beavers had two demonstrations. First, Lani DeMange demonstrated to the Busy Beavers how to do a health check on a guinea pig. After that, Alison Borchers showed everyone how to do cheer stretches.

The October meeting which is also the Parent Appreciation meeting will be held at McBos Bowling Alley on Sunday, Oct. 8, 6 p.m.