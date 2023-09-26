Four golfers move on to boys District Tournament

Arcanum junior Graham Brubaker was the medalist at the Sectional Tournament with a 72. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Tri-Village junior Trey Homan shot a 79 and punched his ticket to districts. Mississinawa Valley senior Aaron Hummel gets out of the woods on the 10th hole. Versailles senior Carson Heitkamp watches his putt go on the 10th hole.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Southwest Division III boys golf Sectional Tournament was held at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sep. 26. Even after a two hour delay due to fog, the weather was just perfect for the golfers.

The top four teams and the top four individuals from a non-qualifying team moved on to the District Tournament. All four individuals moving on came from a Darke County school.

Arcanum junior Graham Brubaker was the medalist at the event and shot a 72. Tri-Village junior Trey Homan shot a 79 and was the sixth best score. Mississinawa Valley senior Aaron Hummel and Versailles senior Carson Heitkamp both shot an 86 and both won in a playoff to move on.

For the team scores, Arcanum took fifth and just missed the cut as they lost in a tiebraker to the fourth place team with a 352. Freshman Luke Stephens had an 86, sophomore Lance Brinksneader had a 92, junior RJ Brothers had a 102 and junior Sam Rose had a 105.

Mississinawa Valley came in sixth with a score of 367. Senior Tanner Leichty had an 89, senior Aron Hunt had a 93, freshman Jaxin Beanblossom had a 99 and senior Thomas Gower had a 110.

Franklin Monroe finished seventh with a team score of 371. Junior Chase Stebbins led the team with an 88. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun had a 90, sophomore Leo Kinnison had a 93, freshman Braden Gilbert had a 100 and sophomore Chris Poe had a 104.

Versailles finished eighth in the event with a 374. Sophomore Brayden Wagner had a 92, senior Gabe White had a 95, freshman Ethan Phlipot had a 101 and sophomore Seth Shafer had a 112.

Tri-Village finished ninth with a score of 402. Senior Carter Finkbine shot a 98, junior Ryder Brummett shot a 103 and junior Wesley Osborne shot a 122.

Bradford took 10th with a team score of 409. Junior Treyl Manuel had a 95 to lead the team. Junior Landon Helman had a 100 while sophomores Gage Shafer and Ryan Hocker each had a 107.

Ansonia took 11th with a team score of 415. Sophomore Byron Young led the team with a 91. Senior Maverick Sanders had a 94, sohpomore Noah Heck had a 113, junior Darby Gilland had a 117 and sophomore Owen Schmitmeyer had a 148.

The four golfers moving on will compete at Heatherwoode Golf Course on Oct. 2 in the District Tournament. The top two teams and individuals from the District Tournament will move on to the State Tournament.