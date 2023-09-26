Four golfers move on to boys District Tournament

By Drew Terhall
DailyAdvocate.com
GREENVILLE — The Southwest Division III boys golf Sectional Tournament was held at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Sep. 26. Even after a two hour delay due to fog, the weather was just perfect for the golfers.
The top four teams and the top four individuals from a non-qualifying team moved on to the District Tournament. All four individuals moving on came from a Darke County school.
Arcanum junior Graham Brubaker was the medalist at the event and shot a 72. Tri-Village junior Trey Homan shot a 79 and was the sixth best score. Mississinawa Valley senior Aaron Hummel and Versailles senior Carson Heitkamp both shot an 86 and both won in a playoff to move on.
For the team scores, Arcanum took fifth and just missed the cut as they lost in a tiebraker to the fourth place team with a 352. Freshman Luke Stephens had an 86, sophomore Lance Brinksneader had a 92, junior RJ Brothers had a 102 and junior Sam Rose had a 105.
Mississinawa Valley came in sixth with a score of 367. Senior Tanner Leichty had an 89, senior Aron Hunt had a 93, freshman Jaxin Beanblossom had a 99 and senior Thomas Gower had a 110.
Franklin Monroe finished seventh with a team score of 371. Junior Chase Stebbins led the team with an 88. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun had a 90, sophomore Leo Kinnison had a 93, freshman Braden Gilbert had a 100 and sophomore Chris Poe had a 104.
Versailles finished eighth in the event with a 374. Sophomore Brayden Wagner had a 92, senior Gabe White had a 95, freshman Ethan Phlipot had a 101 and sophomore Seth Shafer had a 112.
Tri-Village finished ninth with a score of 402. Senior Carter Finkbine shot a 98, junior Ryder Brummett shot a 103 and junior Wesley Osborne shot a 122.
Bradford took 10th with a team score of 409. Junior Treyl Manuel had a 95 to lead the team. Junior Landon Helman had a 100 while sophomores Gage Shafer and Ryan Hocker each had a 107.
Ansonia took 11th with a team score of 415. Sophomore Byron Young led the team with a 91. Senior Maverick Sanders had a 94, sohpomore Noah Heck had a 113, junior Darby Gilland had a 117 and sophomore Owen Schmitmeyer had a 148.
The four golfers moving on will compete at Heatherwoode Golf Course on Oct. 2 in the District Tournament. The top two teams and individuals from the District Tournament will move on to the State Tournament.