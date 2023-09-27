Task force takes back prescription drugs

GREENVILLE — On Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Darke County Drug Task Force along with Darke County Family Health, Darke County Solid Waste and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your medications for disposal to Darke County Family Health at 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. This collection is for items in pill form only. They cannot accept any creams, powders, or liquids during this collection. Please feel free to mix all your unwanted drugs in a zipper bag. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

The City of Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Sheriff’s Office both have a permanent drop-box available to the public. This container is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for added convenience in properly disposing of unwanted drugs.