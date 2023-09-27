Enrollment at Edison State continues to rise

PIQUA — On Monday, Aug. 28, faculty at Edison State Community College started the new academic year with full rosters in both in-person and online classes, with the College experiencing enrollment growth for the sixth time since 2016. Edison State’s enrollment for the fall 2023 semester was nearly five percent higher than in the fall of 2022.

The increase in enrollment has been driven by several significant factors. The College’s commitment to adjusting services and course schedules to meet the needs of students led to an increase in both online and on-campus courses, in addition to College Credit Plus (CCP) students participating in CCP courses offered at partnering high schools. Edison State faculty continually updates course curricula to provide greater options and works one-on-one with students, aiding in student retention.

Edison State’s admissions team recently revamped the admission process, introducing a new application and admission portal. This streamlined the process of registering for events and campus visits while providing students with an improved experience and better connection while completing the steps for admission to the College.

“On the 50th Anniversary of Edison State opening its doors to students (309 of them) for the first time in the fall of 1973, it’s exciting to see the College continue to grow by welcoming over 4,500 students in the fall 2023 semester,” said Edison State President Chris Spradlin. “This increase in enrollment builds on the 27 percent gain we’ve experienced in the last six years, which is indicative of Edison State’s commitment to excellence in higher education, our strong partnerships with high schools and businesses in the area, and our outstanding student-centered customer service model.”

“This fall, the College saw growth in various student types and at several locations, including a 13 percent increase at the Greenville Campus, a five percent increase at the Piqua Campus, and a five percent growth in online students. Many different programs expanded their enrollments, including Criminal Justice, Social Services, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Medical Laboratory Technician. I applaud the work of our enrollment management team, our advising team, our faculty, and each and every staff member in helping us to achieve this milestone.”