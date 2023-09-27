Simmons Family to sing at TCC

The Simmons Family Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Triumphant Christian Center will host The Simmons Family on Sunday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.

The Simmons Family is a trio from Pensacola, Fla. Steve and Kathy Simmons and their daughter Dawnitta Adair have traveled for the majority of their lives serving in evangelism. They recently decided to expand their horizons and have taken the southern gospel industry by storm.

In 2022, The Simmons Family attended the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. where they performed and won a Saturday morning showcase which led to their performance on main stage that evening. They have since appeared at The Ark Encounter, The Creation Museum and shared the stage with many well known southern gospel artists.

The greatest desire of the group is to see souls saved and joy filling lives. Come to Triumphant Christian Center and hear the talented and spirit-filled Simmons Family in concert.