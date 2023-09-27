Night on the Towne is Oct. 14

VERSAILLES — Save the date of Saturday, Oct. 14 for a night of music, shopping and food in downtown Versailles. The Versailles Area Pride & Progress Association is conducting this event to support its downtown businesses and attract visitors. They have several new businesses and others who survived the pandemic. As work continues on the downtown, they hope you will join them in supporting these businesses and enjoy a Night on the Towne.

The event is planned for the evening of Oct. 14 with live music at Silas, McBo’s Lanes, Creekside, Eagles and the VFW. Several downtown shops will also be open and offer a number of sales, and food and drink specials. There will also be a drawing for those visiting participating businesses with prizes from area businesses. This event is similar to what Versailles offered when celebrating the Bicentennial. The event is sponsored by Prenger Financial Services, King’s Command and Zechar Bailey. Presented by the members of the Versailles Area Pride and Progress Association.

The Versailles Area Pride & Progress Association was founded in 2018 with the goal of improving the quality of life within the Village of Versailles and surrounding communities. VAPPA promotes members coming together to have a positive impact on the community. For information on VAPPA or membership email VAPPA.[email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 303, Versailles, Ohio 45380-0303.