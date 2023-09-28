Sowing Success: How community banks support rural agriculture

GREENVILLE — Amidst the rolling fields of corn, the vast pastures of cattle, and the orchards heavy with fruit, America’s heartland thrives. For centuries, this land has been nurtured and cultivated by the dedicated hands of farmers and ranchers who toil from dawn till dusk to ensure our nation’s food supply remains robust. They are the backbone of our economy, accounting for seven percent of the nation’s economic activity and providing jobs for nearly 29 percent of Americans, either directly or indirectly.

In an era of global supply chain complexities and rising concerns about inflation, the agricultural and food sectors have been a beacon of hope, exporting a staggering $182.91 billion worth of goods, solidifying the United States’ status as a leading player in the global agriculture arena.

This enduring legacy of American agriculture is made possible, in no small part, by the steadfast support of community banks. These financial institutions, with assets under $10 billion, are the unsung heroes of rural America, providing a whopping 80 percent of all financing to agriculture within the banking sector. They serve as the catalysts for new and expanding business opportunities in their local communities, ensuring the long-term economic viability and vitality of rural America. In fact, community banks extend approximately $155 billion in agriculture loans, keeping the wheels of agricultural progress turning.

The impact of community banks in rural communities is undeniable. The largest financial institutions themselves have reported that community banks are more than tripling the deposit growth of their larger competitors in these areas. This underscores the crucial role that community banks play in preserving the economic lifeblood of rural America.

At GNB Banking Centers, we take immense pride in being a community bank that has faithfully served the agricultural community since 1934. We understand the vital role that agriculture plays not only in our country’s food supply but also in the preservation of our nation’s natural resources. We are fully committed to doing our part to support these stewards of the land, knowing that their efforts benefit all Americans and contribute to the strength of local economies nationwide.

We echo the sentiments of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey, who said, “Community banks have been serving the agricultural community for more than a century, applying their local market knowledge and relationship-based lending philosophy to address this sector’s financial needs.”

It is our promise at GNB Banking Centers to continue this rich tradition of service. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the farmers who feed the nation and support our economy, whether in years of plenty or during lean times when access to credit is crucial. We remain unwavering in our commitment to rural America as we continue to be steadfast partners in their success.

