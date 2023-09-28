CELINA — The Workforce Development and Business Enterprise Center at Wright State University–Lake Campus will be offering Launch Your Business – An Event For Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses on Wednesday, Oct. 18. This open house event will be held in James F. Dicke Hall at Wright State University–Lake Campus from 7:30 -10:30 a.m.

Numerous vendors will be available to cover topics such as banking and financial advising, tax preparation and accounting services, marketing and branding support, bookkeeping support, assistance with credit card readers, network security, and insurance.

Vendors include The Peoples Bank Co., H&R Block – JM Green and Associates, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, Brand It Marketing, Williams Tax & Bookkeeping Services, Proforma Add-A-Line, Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, Wright State University–Lake Campus Workforce Development Business Enterprise Center, Small Business Development Center, Hometown Opportunity, Leugers Insurance and more!

Attendees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win $500. You must attend the event to be entered to win but do not need to be present at the time of the drawing.

Pre-registration is preferred, but drop-ins are welcome. For more information or questions please contact [email protected].