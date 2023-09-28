Union City blood donor wins Bengals tickets

Patty Hunt and her boyfriend John Powell sent Solvita a selfie from their seats at the Bengals home opener. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — “The seats are awesome!” said Union City blood donor Patty Hunt when she sent a selfie from the Bengals Sept. 17 home opener at Paycor Stadium.

The question for Solvita Blood Center donors (formerly Community Blood Center) during the month of August was, “Who dey donor gonna win a pair of Bengals season tickets?”

Everyone who registered to donate with Solvita July 31 through Sept. 3 was entered in the drawing to win the tickets. The prize went to Patty after she entered the drawing by registering to donate Aug. 11 at the Moriroku Technology North America employee blood drive.

Patty and her boyfriend John Powell witnessed a home-opening loss to the Ravens and she treated a friend to the Monday Night win over the Rams game. It’s a long NFL season ahead, and Patty has seats to every home game.

Patty never misses a Moriroku blood drive and has 36 lifetime donations. She lost a sister to cancer, and her mom and a sister are breast cancer survivors. “I’ve done whatever I can do to replenish the blood supply,” she said.