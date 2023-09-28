UC Lions get report from Kozicki

Union City Lions Club President Troy Rose, Indiana District 25D Governor Julie Kozicki, and 2nd Vice District Governor Jim Dubeansky. Submitted photos Joe Wyant is receiving his pin as a new member from his sponsor UC Lion Jim Dubeansky. Submitted photos

UNION CITY — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Community Room in Union City. Sixteen members and three guests enjoyed a meal of lasagna, green beans, and salad.

The program for the meeting was presented by Julie Kozicki, Lions District 25D Governor. Kozicki is a member of the Noblesville Lions Club and is serving as our district governor this year. Her theme for this year is “What is a Lion?” She encouraged the club to have fun as they serve, do an environmental service project, and celebrate success. She told us how important it is to participate in the Lions International Foundation and help with the many state projects of the Indiana Lions.

Joe Wyant was inducted into the Union City Lions Club. A big welcome to Joe and thanks to Julie for visiting Union City.