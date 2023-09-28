Weaver Eggs supports park renovation

Alex Weaver from Weaver Eggs, is pictured with his wife, Amy, daughter, Ava, and Katie DeLand from North Star Community Association. Submitted photo

NORTH STAR — Weaver Eggs recently made a generous donation to the North Star Commuryanity Association (NSCA) for their ongoing North Star Community Park Capital Campaign. “Small towns are the heart of who we are here at Weaver Eggs, and we are happy to be able to play a small part in this growth for North Star,” stated Alex Weaver from Weaver Eggs.

Established in 1929, Weaver Brothers, Inc. is a fourth generation family farm, still owned and managed by the founding family. The company is fully integrated, featuring grain production, a feed mill, and egg production and processing. Weaver Eggs is an integral part of the community and takes the role of community leader seriously, as demonstrated by the farm’s tendency to consistently go above and beyond legal and regulatory requirements. In their 85th year of business, Weaver Eggs’ 350 employees have worked tirelessly to ensure they are diligent stewards of the environment and good neighbors in the community. This commitment to excellence has been recognized at the state and national levels and is well understood and appreciated back home, as well!