First responders honored at MVVM

TROY — Area first responders are being acknowledged and honored as critical to the well-being of our communities. This annual tribute to our men and women of honor will be at The Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 South County Road 25-A, Troy on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 9 a.m. Breakfast is served beginning at 8:30 a.m. and provided by Piqua-Lewis Boyer Daughters of the American Revolution.

In a program directed by Mitch Fogle, vice president of the museum, fire/police chiefs, as well as an assistant chief and the area Ohio Highway Patrol lieutenant, will share with the audience stories of their successes in the past year.

Vietnam War U.S. Army veteran and retiree and Piqua firefighter and captain (1969-79), Jerry Voisinet is a long-time collector of firefighting equipment, and his interest in that service came from his brother Carl, who is a retired Piqua firefighter.

Voisinet will display his 1920 American LaFrance fire chief’s car at the museum on Oct. 4. Attendees are invited to capture themselves in photos with the vehicle as well as with other vehicles used by first responders which will be on display at the five-acre museum grounds.

Voisinet’s job in Vietnam was as a tunnel rat, a volunteer position which had a high fatality rate, and he says, “Having served in the military and as a firefighter, I can say that there is no better life than one in which you save the lives of others.”

Note: The museum can always use more volunteers.

In addition: Any area veterans who want to talk about their military experiences are invited to join Dr. Robert, a Vietnam War veteran and counselor, on the 4th, 10 a.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 2245 South County Road 25-A for talk and support.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/.