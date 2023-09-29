Local Briefs

Gourd Patch prepares for show

GREENVILLE — The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch met on Sept. 14, at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center. There were 12 members present. The program for the evening was learning about gourd birdhouses and the different birds that nest in them.

Also discussed was the upcoming Ohio Gourd Society State show taking place October 6-8 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. The theme this year is “Gourdians of the Galaxy”. Many workshops are being offered every day. Exhibits will be displayed. Gourd craft artists will be offering their wares and dried gourds ready for crafting will also be available to purchase. More info about the show can be found at www.ohiogourdsociety.com.

The next meeting will be a carry-in dinner on Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center.

DD Finance Committee meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities Finance Committee will hold a special Finance Committee meeting on Monday, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m., at 5844 Jaysville-St. John’s Road, Greenville. The public is welcome.

CIC meeting set

GREENVILLE — The Greenville CIC (Community Improvement Corporation) will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m., in the basement conference room of the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville, for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Pot Pie Supper

ARCANUM — The Painter Creek Church of the Brethren, corner of State Route 571 East and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, will be having its annual Pot Pie Supper on Oct. 14, 4-6 p.m.

The menu is chicken and/or beef pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans or corn, slaw, desert and drinks. They will be taking a free will offering.

They have several bags of homemade noodles (wide and narrow) ready to sell. They will also take orders for noodles and angel food cakes for the upcoming holidays. Call Edna Fourman, 937-548-6375, or Carol DeMaio, 937-423-4819. They will have carryout available. Your holiday orders should be in by Nov. 12 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 18 for Christmas.

Extravaganza Parade

BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show is inviting everyone to be a participant in the Bradford Pumpkin Show Extravaganza Parade. The parade will be held on Oct. 14, 4 p.m. Line-up will be at the high school off of State Route 721. For more information, contact Debbie Richard at 937-448-2845 or email [email protected].

Become a friend of DCP

GREENVILLE — Consider becoming a Friend of the Darke County Parks and join others who share in the desire to volunteer to promote and support the Darke County Parks. Join them at their monthly meeting the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie. Annual dues are $2 for students and $10 for an individual or $15 for a family. Contact the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center to get your membership form. Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they have the heart. Become a friend.