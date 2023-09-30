Autumn invades downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE — It starts Thursday, Oct. 5 with We’ve Got Spirit and the Homecoming Parade, so come sporting your GREEN! Main Street Greenville wants the community to be just as excited as the Greenville youth about Homecoming. Come show your Greenville pride and check out the Wave of Green in Downtown and stay for the parade and more! It’s also the day downtown will kickoff of the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest and the Pumpkin Decorating Contest, and the Darke County Sheriff’s Annual Warm Winter Wear Drive. All three of these activities will be taking place from Thursday-Saturday.

On First Friday downtown Merchant shopping promotions and activities start at 10 a.m. and continue though the evening. Come downtown starting at 5 p.m. to tailgate with them before the Homecoming game, and enjoy the food and beverages that go along with the football madness. Vote for your favorite scarecrow and pumpkin and participate in their Fall Bucks Shopping Promotion and more.

Call you girlfriends and make plans to soak in all the fall vibes downtown. Enjoy the Farmers’ Market for the final time this year and shop Broadway Street’s wonderful collection of businesses. Enjoy checking out the decorated pumpkins and scarecrows, and taste a variety of chili, and make sure to vote for your favorites. Earn a free pumpkin by participating in their Pumpkin Giveaway Shopping Incentive when you spend $50 or more combined at downtown businesses.

“It’s going to be a great weekend in downtown Greenville with lots of action. To get a detailed description about each event and instructions on how to vote and participate in their shopping promotions visit at www.mainstreetgreenville.org or stop by the Welcome Center once you get to town. We look forward to seeing you soon,” said, April Brubaker, executive director of Main Street Greenville.