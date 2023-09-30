Weekday Christian Education names winners

Weekday Christian Education recently announced the winners of its Darke County Fair Bible giveaway. The prizes were donated by Bread of Life Christian Bookstore. Submitted photo

DARKE COUNTY — Every Year at the Great Darke County Fair, Darke County Weekday Christian Education, Inc., R.O.C.K. has a booth in the Domestic Arts Building, aka the Grange building. The booth offers information about this long running program, games for the children to win prizes and offered a chance for a child and an adult to win a Bible. “We are so grateful to Bread of Life for the donations that they so graciously help with,” said a representative, “Congratulations to both winners.” This year’s winners are Barb Schoen and James Benedict.

Darke County Weekday Christian Education is currently serving children in kindergarten through sixth grade in Ansonia, Arcanum, Franklin-Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village, Union City and Versailles Schools. The R.O.C.K is blessed to be fully staffed with excellent teachers and assistants who are excited to teach the children in all of the schools in Darke County. This program is offered one hour after school for eight weeks in the fall and spring.

“The children are always excited to attend to learn about Jesus in stories, playing games and refreshments” a representative said. The fall session has just begun. It is not too late to register your children. For those children that want to attend and did not receive a permission slip, or for those who want to attend, Contact Vivian Dailey to get the information: 937-321-8748.