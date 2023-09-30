Baker’s turning 100

Belva Baker

ELDORADO — Please join family and friends in celebrating Belva Baker’s 100th birthday at an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2-4 p.m., at the Eldorado United Methodist Church.

If unable to attend, but would like to send her birthday wishes, her mailing address is PO Box 57 Eldorado, Ohio 45321.

Belva has been a resident of Eldorado for the past 67 years and a lifelong resident of Preble County.

She is the wife of Clarence Baker and has four children, Ed Baker and Lisa Pierce both of Eldorado, Jeni Price of Lewisburg and Dana Hemmelgarn of Loretto, TN. She also has seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.