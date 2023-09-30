Midmark clinical education program recognized

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., a leading medical solutions provider focused on the design of the clinical environment to improve the delivery of care, today announced that the Clinical Education Diagnostic Curriculum has earned a 2023 Brandon Hall Group Silver award for excellence. The curriculum is designed to help improve efficiency, comfort and safety when using Midmark equipment in clinical care settings.

Midmark’s multi-tiered curriculum addresses the education needs of Midmark clinical educators, patient care staff at clinical facilities, and even patients to further drive positive health outcomes. The curriculum includes e-learning modules, quick reference guides, eBooks, toolkits and other materials covering Midmark diagnostic products.

“Having the right type of equipment within the clinical environment can help achieve desired efficiency, comfort and safety levels. However, that’s only half the equation when it comes to further enhancing the delivery of care,” said Rebecca Benga, senior manager clinical education—medical, Midmark.

“What’s often missing—and what many caregivers may overlook—is educating staff on how to properly use and maintain that equipment. With the steady migration of procedures and care from inpatient healthcare settings to outpatient settings, along with staffing shortages and turnover, this type of education is becoming even more important,” said Dr. Tom Schwieterman, vice president of clinical affairs and chief medical officer, Midmark.

To address this issue, Midmark has evolved its Clinical Education Diagnostic Program to share its expertise and knowledge more easily with customers to help them understand how best to integrate Midmark offerings into their facilities and workflows to ensure a better care experience and improve patient outcomes. The Midmark clinical education team is led by professional clinical educators who specialize in proper device use and workflow efficiency in non-acute facilities.

It is vital that non-acute care teams have sustainable and scalable education options that are specialized to meet the needs of the everchanging clinical environment. Therefore, Midmark offers a variety of flexible education options for healthcare staff, including on-demand education with access to a training library for both internal clinical education staff and customers, in-person and onsite clinical education for hands-on experience within the patient care environment as well as virtual education sessions available to customers with each device purchased.

For Midmark Teammates, the program allows them to better understand the patient and provider experience and how medical customers can use certain equipment and technologies to enhance the quality of care. This approach also includes patient education materials to further drive positive health outcomes.

The Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm with more than 10,000 clients globally and over 30 years of delivering research-based solutions that empower excellence in organizations around the world. The group’s annual Excellence Awards recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results.