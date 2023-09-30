MVCTC accepts fire truck

Miami Valley Career Technology Center accepted a fire truck from the Lewisburg Fire Department. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD – The Village of Lewisburg donated a 1989 firetruck to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Firefighter/EMS Program. The FMC pumper/tanker built on a spartan holds 1200 gallons of water and is capable of pumping 1500 gallons per minute. The Village of Lewisburg donated the Truck at the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

MVCTC Firefighter/EMS Instructor Captain John Shaw shared, “The donation is greatly appreciated. The truck will be used around campus and at our live fire drills to support the firefighter program. This truck in particular will help us to teach tanker operations, which is used in rural communities and areas without hydrants.”

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971. For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.