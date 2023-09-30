GREENVILLE — Celebrate You Saturday will be held in its new location, 300 Sycamore St., Greenville, on Oct. 7, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

This month’s topics will address breast health, lung health and the heart chakra.

A wonderful line up of speakers and practitioners who will help you remember that “self care isn’t scary” include:

Shelly Acker, myofacial release; Karen Lockhart, lung health and breathing techniques; Alina Olding, chakra alignment; Emily Jazenski, thermography and it’s benefits in regard to breast health; Jennifer Blocher, health coach; Lori Osterloh-Hagaman, iridology; Sheila Voisard, Symphony of the Cells and essential oils; Pam Bey, reiki; and Joy Roseberry, chair yoga.

The day will wrap up with a “witchy woman dance.” Brooms provided.

A $20 donation will benefit I Am Well Darke County, host of Celebrate You Saturdays. For more information on this or other events, visit the I Am Well Facebook page.